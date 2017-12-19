Community Club hosts annual Christmas celebration

Petersburg Community Club hosted its annual Christmas Dinner and Entertainment on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. It was almost a sell-out event.The Albion Knights of Columbus catered and served the Windsor Loin dinner.Comedian Willie Farrell was the headliner entertainment for the evening. He roamed throughout the crowd and engaged the audience during his routine.According to committee chair, John Temme, Farrell entertained the audience four years ago and was happy to return to Petersburg. Farrell complimented him ‘for getting the people here out in the middle of nowhere!”