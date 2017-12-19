Health care official visits GSS Albion

Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, visited Good Samaritan Society of Albion last Tuesday, Dec. 12.Albion was one of several stops he made while visiting rural Nebraska healthcare providers last week.Boddy said he was impressed with the Good Samaritan facilities and staff in Albion.“The forward-thinkng design changes and thoughtful updating feels very comfortable and homelike,” he said. “I was more impressed with the spirit of the team members I met during my visit. I watched multiple interactions between your team and residents. There seemed to be a genuine tone of compassion and happiness. That’s very admirable.”Boddy said Nebraska’s long term care community needs to create relationships with the state’s decision-makers and elected officials “to educate them about the key role that long-term care plays in making sure the state’s residents get quality care in the setting of their choice.”He noted that Medicaid makes up a significant portion of the state budget, and is the main payer of long-term care services needed by Nebraskans.“We are paying very close attention to Medicaid, because any cut would have a major impact on vulnerable Nebraskans,” Boddy said.One of the concerns of the Nebraska Health Care Association is that small rural skilled nursing centers, relying in large part on Medicaid, are experiencing significant business challenges.“Medicaid’s under-funding of the cost of skilled nursing facility care has resulted in an average loss of over $25 per resident, per day,” said Boddy. “It is not a sustainable business model.”