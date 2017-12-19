Jill Anding wins soup cook-off

Various types of chili provided the winning entries at the Albion Chamber of Commerce soup cook-off last Saturday night, Dec. 16, at the Albion KC Hall.
Jill Anding placed first with her spicy green pork chili. Lisa Thayer was second with a white ranch chicken chili, and Sharon Casper was third with white chicken chili.
A total of 10 entries were received. Chili and chicken noodle soup were served for the supper.
December 19, 2017
