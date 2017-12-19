Albion United Methodist Church presented its annual “Christmas in Song program Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17.
Performers were Sadie Baldwin, vocalist; Julia Nore, violinist; Cassidy Maricle, organist; dolph Liss, who told an original Christmas story; Janet Rieck and Jill Nore, pianists, and the United Methodist Choir.
Austin Casper has organized this event for several years.
Methodist Church hosts ‘Christmas in Song’
December 19, 2017
