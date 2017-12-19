Wells Drug
Methodist Church hosts ‘Christmas in Song’

December 19, 2017
Julia Nore performs on the violin.
Albion United Methodist Church presented its annual “Christmas in Song program Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17.
Performers were Sadie Baldwin, vocalist; Julia Nore, violinist; Cassidy Maricle, organist; dolph Liss, who told an original Christmas story; Janet Rieck and Jill Nore, pianists, and the United Methodist Choir.
Austin Casper has organized this event for several years.

