Icy roads force cancellations, postponements

Freezing rain was falling in the Boone County area Thursday, Dec. 21, forcing a number of postponements and cancellations.A winter weather advisory was in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.Icy roadways made travel conditions hazardous across the eastern half of Nebraska. Nebraska Department of Roads was treating highways in the area, and city crews were spreading salt on Albion’s city streets.Albion Chamber of Commerce horse-drawn wagon rides, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, have been cancelled.However, the final drawing for $150 in Chamber Bucks will be held at 6 p.m.Boone Central/Newman Grove girls and boys basketball games at Kearney Catholic have been postponed.