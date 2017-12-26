Abby Brodersen to swing Down Under

Down Under Sports has announced that Boone Central High School freshman Abby Brodersen has been invited to represent Nebraska on the 2018 USA National Team.

Abby and the other team members will depart for Queensland, Australia on July 5 to compete down under for individual honors and a team championship title.

A total of 80 golfers from around the nation will comprise the 2018 USA National Team. The competitors will play two 18-hole practice rounds before competing in an 18-hole All-American Tournament and the featured 36-hole International Down Under Sports Cup event. Participants will also have a chance to attend Down Under functions and leisure events and sightsee while on the trip.

Brodersen made her high school debut for Boone Central in the 2017 girls golf fall season, with outstanding results. She earned medals in all competitions during the season, including a 1st place finish in the Fullerton Invite, 2nd at Hartington, 3rd at the Wayne Invite, and 4th in the Boone Central Invitational.

Brodersen capped her initial campaign with a gold medal performance in the C-2 District at Fremont, qualifying for the 2017 Class C State Tournament at North Platte, where she finished 23rd in a field of 97 golfers.

Each participant must raise money to cover the cost of the 10-day Australia Tournament Package. Fundraising is an important step to achieve the goal of competing on the international stage.

Anyone who would like to make a sponsorship donation toward the expenses of Abby’s trip can do so online at DownUnderSports.com/payment/DC40-1EF9-9CE2. You can also receive more information and make a payment by calling 435-753-4732.