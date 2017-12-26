Fire destroys farm building, contents

A fire last Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, caused extensive damage to a shed and equipment on property 3.5 miles south of Albion on 250th Avenue.Albion Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1:55 p.m. after a passer-by reported a rural fire that was apparently unattended. The property is owned by Bob Reigle.The structure and the equipment inside and around it were mostly engulfed when firemen arrived.Fire Chief Bruce Benne said the apparent cause was an overloaded electrical circuit.Once started, the blaze melted a supply line hose from a nearby propane tank, causing the relief valve on the tank to open. Once firemen applied water to cool the tank, the valve was closed.Among the items destroyed in the blaze were a semi tractor parked alongside the shed, the propane tank, and an ATV and other equipment inside the structure.Damage was estimated at more than $15,000.A rural fire also occurred Friday, Dec. 15, at the Larry Erickson farm east of Albion near Highway 91. Firemen were called to that fire at 5:10 p.m.Embers from a trash fire, thought to have been extinguished earlier in the day, had apparently reignited and burned several trees and some of the siding on a barn. Damage was described as minimal.