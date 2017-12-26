Ronald Dean Scott, 78, of Belgrade, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Bryan Health Medical Center-East in Lincoln.

Ron is survived by his wife, Karen of Belgrade; two sons; Mark (Becky) Scott and Marlin (Kelly) Scott, both of Belgrade; six grandchildren, Cory (Jessica) Scott, Kristina (Arron) Kochanowicz, Jami (Bill) Kusek, Joel Scott, Abby (A.J.) Ropers, and Sam (Stephanie) Scott; six great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Carole) Scott of Golden, CO; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Norma and Paul Schettler of Columbus; and one niece and several nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lorene Scott; parents-in-law, Stuart and Edna Robinson; and one nephew, Shawn Scott.

Services were held Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at the Belgrade United Methodist Church in Belgrade with Reverend Vern Olson officiating. Burial followed at the Main Cemetery in Belgrade.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton served the family. Memorials are suggested to Belgrade United Methodist Church, Belgrade Main Cemetery, and Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department.