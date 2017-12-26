Students at local schools added to the spirit of the holiday season with programs throughout December.
Boone Central High School vocal and instrumental students presented their annual winter concert Monday night, Dec. 18.
Kindergarten through eighth grade students at St. Michael’s performed their Christmas music program, “Jesus, Light of the World,” on Wednesday night, Dec. 20, in St. Michael’s Church.
School programs add spirit to holiday season
December 26, 2017
