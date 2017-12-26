Wells Drug
School programs add spirit to holiday season

December 26, 2017
St. Michael's kindergarten, first and second graders perform at their Dec. 20 concert.
Students at local schools added to the spirit of the holiday season with programs throughout December.
Boone Central High School vocal and instrumental students presented their annual winter concert Monday night, Dec. 18.
Kindergarten through eighth grade students at St. Michael’s performed their Christmas music program, “Jesus, Light of the World,” on Wednesday night, Dec. 20, in St. Michael’s Church.
Boone Central Concert on Dec. 18 featured Jill Nore, l., and Whitney Paulson playing a violin duet.
