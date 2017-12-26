Boone Central faculty had some fun after classes were dismissed last Friday, Dec. 22, with the first annual Useless Talents Contest, forming teams to test their skills.
Under the direction of Superintendent Nicole Hardwick, they competed in such events as the elephant walk, cup stacking, moving eggs from one bowl to another with no hands, stacking five hex nuts using only a staw, emptying tissue boxes, and much more . . .
Teachers compete in ‘Useless Talents’
December 26, 2017
You may also like
Wind Chill Advisory
- Issued:
- 10:05 PM CST on December 26, 2017
- Expires:
- 10:00 AM CST on December 27, 2017
-13° F
Partly Cloudy