Teachers compete in ‘Useless Talents’

December 26, 2017
Teachers Justin Harris and Justin DeWitt, and aide Michelle Merten competed in the timed cup-stacking event.
Boone Central faculty had some fun after classes were dismissed last Friday, Dec. 22, with the first annual Useless Talents Contest, forming teams to test their skills.
Under the direction of Superintendent Nicole Hardwick, they competed in such events as the elephant walk, cup stacking, moving eggs from one bowl to another with no hands, stacking five hex nuts using only a staw, emptying tissue boxes, and much more . . .

