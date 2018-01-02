Cardinal wrestlers 2nd in Newman Grove Invite

Boone Central/Newman Grove’s wrestlers returned from the holiday break with a solid runner-up performance in Saturday’s Newman Grove Invitational. The Cardinals topped nine other squads in the competition, finishing behind only tourney champ Logan View.

“We did have a few matches get away from us that we probably should have won, but it was not for lack of trying,” said Card Coach Dale Bonge. “We finished with seven medalists and two champions – Garrett (Cornwell) and Jon (Merten).”

Along with the two gold medalists, Will Grape, Trey Schafer and Dalton Rasmussen were weight-class runners-up, Tyson Haddix claimed third place, Bryton Fowlkes finished fourth and Cole Greek earned fifth with his first win of the season.

“Garrett had a scare in his semifinal match when he got a little out of position on his shot and ended up getting taken down to his back and found himself trailing 4-0. He fought off his back, came back to lead 5-4 at the end of the first period, and led 8-6 going into the third,” Bonge noted. “The third period was all Garrett, as he scored five unanswered points en route to a 13-6 win. Garrett controlled and pinned his other two opponents.

“Jon had no trouble in his first two matches, scoring first-period pins in each. His final match was a low-scoring battle, with Jon squeaking out a 2-1 win. It’s important to know the situation and press the action without getting out of position, which is just what Jon did.”