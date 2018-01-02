New ‘Cluster’ alignments coming for area Catholic parishes

All Catholic churches in Boone County will likely see some changes from new “Clusters” and designations announced by the Omaha Archdiocese.Over the past year, discussions have been underway for implementation of the Omaha Archdiocesan Vision — One Church.One goal of the implementation is to establish parish configurations and clusters for collaborative relationships among the parishes, and to assist in the future assignment of priests. Another goal is to more actively engage the laity.The plan will include a change in parish configuration for St. Michael’s Parish of Albion, which will move to the Rural Southwest Deanery and cluster with St. Anthony Parish of Cedar Rapids, and the two churches would be served by one priest.This cluster would have a total population of 1,468.Another change will be the formation of a cluster that includes St. Boniface Parish of Elgin with St. John the Baptist Parish of Petersburg and St. Bonaventure Parish of Raeville.St. John the Baptist would become a mission church, with Sunday masses and other sacraments.St. Bonaventure Parish, Raeville would be designated as a chapel under the plan.Also involved in this cluster will be Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Tilden, with St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Neligh. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church would be designated a chapel under the plan.Under this five-parish cluster, one priest would serve the Elgin, Raeville and Petersburg parishes, and another priest would serve the Neligh and Tilden parishes.This cluster would have a total population of 1,929, with a priest to parishioner ratio of one to 964.In a related announcement, support of Pope John XXIII School will be continued by the current six member parishes.Another cluster would include St. Rose of Lima Parish, Genoa; St. Edward Parish, St. Edward, and St. Lawrence Parish, Silver Creek. This cluster would be served by one priest, with a parish office in Genoa.No timeline has been announced. Each cluster is being asked to establish a time frame for restructuring, moving toward joint parish councils, committees, ministries and services wherever feasible.As part of the clustering process, parish leaders are encouraged to strengthen inter-parish relationships through cooperation and collaboration, maintaining at least one weekend Sunday mass in each parish location as long as feasible.All parishes are being asked to critically review mass attendance and schedules in relation to their parish cluster.