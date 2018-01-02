Progress, changes mark past year in area

If the first half of 2017 was active in Albion and Boone County, the final six months were even more so . . .July began with the July 4 Kiddie Parade in Albion, followed by a busy schedule for the Boone County Fair, July 8-12, and Albion hosting a July visit of Nebraska 150 “Truckin’ Through Nebraska” mobile children’s museum.An open house was held at the new Pillen Family Farms feed mill northwest of Albion. Construction of a new 12-unit apartment complex was underway in Albion.New businesses opened in several Boone County communities. Discussions started anew on an activity and education arena building for the Boone County Fairgrounds.Albion Senior Center announced in July that it was in danger of closing without an attendance increase. However, arrangements were made to keep the facility operating.Construction of the Boone Central School project reached completion in time for the start of classes.Sentinel Building Systems celebrated 30 years of operation in September.A new “Cardinal Kids” after school program was started for elementary students at Boone Central.By the fall, a new fire and rescue training structure was in use at the Albion Fire Station. Early corn and soybean harvest was successful, but high winds in the late fall caused some dramatic reductions in corn yields.