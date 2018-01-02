Rev. Ray A. Avidano

Rev. Raymond A. Avidano, 79, of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Ray is survived by his wife: Mary of Elgin; three sons: Ray (Melissa) Avidano of Plattsmouth; John (Amanda) Avidano of Norfolk; Carl (Kirsty) Avidano of Staten Island, NY; two daughters: Jennifer (Gail) Foreman of Arlington; Yolanda Avidano of Athens, GA; foster daughter: Kim Strong of Ord; foster son: Cory (Debbie) Lierman of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; brother: Attilio (Franca) Avidano of Staten Island, NY; two nephews: Mike (Elena) Avidano of Sacile, Italy; Allan (Meghan) Avidano of Staten Island, NY; as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ Congregational in Albion with Rev. Alan Petersen officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Park Cemetery, rural Elgin.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.