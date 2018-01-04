Puttin’ in P-Town set for Jan. 20

Puttin’ in P-Town, a popular team event, will be repeated in Petersburg on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.Area businesses that would like to participate can contact Pat Petsche at 402-386-5593 no later than Jan. 8.This will be the third annual “Puttin'” event, and several businesses already have their hole designs from previous years.Competing teams are asked to register between 5 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Petersburg Legion Club.