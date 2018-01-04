Puttin’ in P-Town, a popular team event, will be repeated in Petersburg on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Area businesses that would like to participate can contact Pat Petsche at 402-386-5593 no later than Jan. 8.
This will be the third annual “Puttin'” event, and several businesses already have their hole designs from previous years.
Competing teams are asked to register between 5 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Petersburg Legion Club.
Puttin’ in P-Town set for Jan. 20
January 4, 2018
