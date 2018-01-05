Shavlik family of Elgin welcomes New Year’s Baby at BCHC

Lee and Kara Shavlik of Elgin welcomed the New Year’s Baby at Boone County Health Center on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at 3:01 a.m.Clarence Wayne Shavlik weighed eight pounds, four ounces, and was 21 1/2 inches long.He and his parents will receive a variety of gifts from 16 Albion businesses participating in the New Year’s Baby Contest this year.Clarence is welcomed home by two brothers, Cecil, six, and Anton, two.His grandparents are Karl and Margaret Hensley of Elgin and Larry and Nancy Shavlik of rural Bartlett.Clarence is named after his late great grandfather, Clarence Shavlik, and carries the middle names of his two grandfathers, Larry Clarence Shavlik and Karl Wayne Hensley.Lee Shavlik is a certified public accountant in partnership with Jack Sobotka, CPA, P.C., at Norfolk. Kara is employed at Central Valley Ag faciltity near Royal, NE.