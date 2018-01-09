BC/NG wrestlers battle in rugged meets

If strong competition is the path to improvement, Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestlers should have made some gains this past week.

After returning from the holiday break with a second place finish in the Newman Grove Invite, the Cardinals moved up to major battles in the Aurora 5 Team Invite Jan. 2 and the always-rugged High Plains Invitational this past weekend.

Aurora Invite

Boone Central/Newman Grove earned fourth in the Aurora 5 Team Invite won by the host Huskies.

“The seven scoring wrestlers entered in the varsity division did a pretty good job, as we came away with one champ, four runners-up and one third place finisher,” Card Coach Dale Bonge commented. “In addition, Cole Greek entered the varsity division, as there were no JV wrestlers close to his weight, and nabbed his first varsity level win, placing fourth.”

Jon Merten earned four wins – three by pin – to emerge as the 220-pound champion. Garrett Cornwell, Trey Schafer, Tyson Haddix and Bryton Fowlkes were runners-up and Dalton Rasmussen claimed third place.

“Garrett started a bit sluggishly, dropping a 3-1 decision to a guy he had pinned before the break, then bounced back to win the rest of his matches,” Bonge noted. “Trey had three pins, but came up just short in a 4-3 finals loss.

“Tyson showed a lot of tenacity going the distance against a guy with a 19-1 record. Tenacity was the word of the day for Bryton, as well, as he held his opponent with a 15-2 record to a regular-decision loss.

“On the JV side, we had one champ, one runner-up, one third and one fourth.”

High Plains Invite

The High Plains Invitational is annually one of the largest, toughest tournaments held in this part of the state. The 49th edition of the HPI was certainly no exception.

Need proof? Consider,

With 20 teams from Classes A, B, C and D vieing in a two-day format, the 2018 High Plains Invite included six Top 10 teams, 37 state-rated wrestlers and eight #1 rated competitors.

Facing such stout competition, Boone Central/Newman Grove emerged with one weight class finalist and four medalists, placing 14th in the team standings.

Trey Schafer took runner-up honors at 170 pounds and was joined on the medalist list by Tyson Haddix (5th), Garrett Cornwell (5th) and Jon Merten (6th).

“Trey went 5-1 and placed ahead of two state-rated Class B wrestlers in the process. His finals opponent was rated #2 in Class C,” BC/NG Coach Dale Bonge praised. “Trey had a very solid tournament with five wins, four via pins.

“Garrett also ended his tournament with a 5-1 record, but he dropped a close 5-3 decision to Class C’s #6 rated wrestler in his first match Saturday, meaning the highest he could place was fifth. His weight also featured #1 rated wrestlers from Classes C and D.”

