Berniece E. Kinney, 98, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at her home in Albion.

She is survived by five children: Les (Linda) Kinney of Bellevue; Debi (Lawson) Weihing of Papillion; Kristie Pabst of Long Beach, CA; Jill (John) Yeakel of Long Beach, CA; Kurt (Cindy) Kinney of Albion; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and three sisters-in-law.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at 3 p.m., at the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion followed by a luncheon. Pastor Kurt Kinney officiated. A private family inurnment was held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, prior to the memorial service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Samaritan Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.