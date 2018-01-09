Boone County area in storm watch Wednesday night

National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch across much of East Central, Northeast and Southeast Nebraska for Wednesday evening, Jan. 10, into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Rain will change to snow on Wednesday evening through Wednesday night, with accumulating snow expected through Thursday morning.

Strong northwest winds are expected to create blowing and drifting snow, with reduced visibilities. The winds will combine with plunging temperatures to cause wind chills to drop to the below zero teens.

The extreme cold may cause wet surfaces to freeze quickly, leaving a layer of ice beneath the snow.

Travel conditions were expected to be difficult on Thursday morning, and tree branches could fall due to ice.

Total snow accumulations of three to five inches are expected, but isolated higher amounts are possible.