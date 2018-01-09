Committee to consider guidelines for Albion downtown project

Albion’s Downtown Revitalization Committee will meet next Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 12 noon to begin determining guidelines for downtown facade improvements to be made under a Community Development Block Grant.Staff from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD), grant administrator, will assist with the process.The City of Albion has been approved to receive $350,000 in CDBG funding to implement its Downtown Revitalization Plan.According to the plan, the grant funds will be divided as follows:• $307,000 will be used for commercial rehabilitation;• $8,000 will be used for construction management, and• $35,000 will be used for general administration of the grant.All funds are to be used to minimize the designated “blighted and substandard” downtown area.On or after Jan. 25, the City of Albion will submit a request to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for release of the grant funds for the downtown rehabilitation project.Any individual, group or agency wishing to submit written comments on the project may submit them by Jan. 25, 2018 to Andrew Devine, City of Albion, 402 W. Main Street, Albion, NE.In addition to the CDBG funding, the Albion Economic Development Corporation will provide a maximum of $107,450, or 35 percent, in matching funds for a total project budget $457,450.