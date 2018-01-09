Filipino technicians join BCHC Lab

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has hired two men from the Philippines, Mario Patalinjug Jr. and Jake Tagle, to work in the lab at the hospital.“We started looking for Medical Technicians (MTs) in November of 2014. Since then, we’ve had two more MTs leave,” said Vice President of Human Resources Jennifer Beierman. “There is just such a widespread shortage of MTs right now.”In the face of this shortage, Beierman reached out to other hospitals to see how they are filling the gap.The Human Resources Director at Ord put Beierman in contact with a man from the Philippines who’s an MT at St. Paul. He was brought to the U.S. many years ago to work. Now, he helps hospitals find other MTs in the Philippines who are interested in working in the United States.“We interviewed several applicants from the Philippines,” said Beierman. “We feel Mario and Jake will be an excellent fit for our lab, the health center and our community.”