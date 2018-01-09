Going away reception set for Pastor David Frerichs

Pastor David Frerichs, senior pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, has accepted a call to serve St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Columbia, Missouri.

Zion Lutheran Church will pray “Thanksgiving at the Conclusion of a Call” with Pastor Frerichs during worship on Sunday, Jan. 14. Zion will host a reception between services, 9 to 10:15 a.m. that day, where individuals can offer words of thanksgiving and blessings for Pastor Frerichs and his family.

Pastor Frerichs has served Zion Lutheran Church since February of 2011.