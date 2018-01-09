Special Events

Going away reception set for Pastor David Frerichs

January 9, 2018

Pastor David Frerichs, senior pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, has accepted a call to serve St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Columbia, Missouri.
Zion Lutheran Church will pray “Thanksgiving at the Conclusion of a Call” with Pastor Frerichs during worship on Sunday, Jan. 14. Zion will host a reception between services, 9 to 10:15 a.m. that day, where individuals can offer words of thanksgiving and blessings for Pastor Frerichs and his family.
Pastor Frerichs has served Zion Lutheran Church since February of 2011.

Winter Storm Watch

Issued:
9:49 PM CST on January 09, 2018
Expires:
6:00 PM CST on January 11, 2018
37° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
See More Weather