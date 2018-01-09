Pastor David Frerichs, senior pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, has accepted a call to serve St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Columbia, Missouri.
Zion Lutheran Church will pray “Thanksgiving at the Conclusion of a Call” with Pastor Frerichs during worship on Sunday, Jan. 14. Zion will host a reception between services, 9 to 10:15 a.m. that day, where individuals can offer words of thanksgiving and blessings for Pastor Frerichs and his family.
Pastor Frerichs has served Zion Lutheran Church since February of 2011.
Going away reception set for Pastor David Frerichs
