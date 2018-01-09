Petersburg Press

Nick Prothman is new utilities superintendent

January 9, 2018
Nick Prothman
Nick Prothman, a Petersburg native, was selected as the new village maintenance superintendent out of three applications.
His employment began Jan. 8, 2018.
He will be attending municipal water and sewer training, as well as pesticide application classes in February.
He will also be working with former superintendents Eric Petsche and Doug Koch.

