Renovation work underway at Eye Physicians, P.C.

January 9, 2018
Demolition is now mostly complete in the north entrance/lobby area at Eye Physicians, P.C. in Albion.
This area is closed, and the entrance area has been moved temporarily to the east door off of Third Street.
The reception and optical space is expanding into the building to the east along Church Street.
Aside from the change of entry points, Eye Physicians is continuing business as usual.

