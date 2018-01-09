Ronald L. Braun

Ronald Leonard “Huey” Braun, 69, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha.

Ron is survived by his mother Pauline Braun of Albion; brother Jerry Braun of Cedar Rapids; two sisters: Irene (Jim) Dresch of Primrose and Elaine (Dan) Zoucha of Schuyler; two nieces: Angela (Eric) Allgood of Henderson and Krysti (fiancé Derrick Sova) Braun of York; three nephews: Chad Braun of York, Jordan and Justin Zoucha of Schuyler; great nieces and nephews: Jackson and Jacy Allgood, Rhylee Braun, Piper, Behr, and Gunnyr Sova; along with many other relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Francis in 2009, two brothers: Jim in 2014 and Joe in 2007, and nephew Matthew Dresch in 1987.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids with military rites conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids, the Army National Guard, and the American Legion Riders.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.