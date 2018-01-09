Street repair a prime topic for Village Board

Street repair was among the agenda items discussed at the Petersburg Village Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Adrian Mayer of Bader Highway and Street was present to discuss crack sealing projects. He has owned the company since 2014 and visited Petersburg earlier this year and inspected the streets. He is prepared to extend payment over three years with no interest.

He stated, “I will probably do routing on most streets since that allows us to get sealant down better. We’ve worked with you before. My crew remains the same and has been with me eight to 11 years. The key is to stay on top of things.”

He saw the site by the school as a problem.

Chairman Stokes felt the board does need to keep the town looking good.

The project would be done in the spring as soon as temperatures reach 20-30 degrees.

Mayer noted there was more cracking on Main Street than expected due to the ground moving.

Trustee Thieman felt splitting the cost into three payments would work. If the board waits, the streets would probably look worse.

Werner agreed. He added, “They need to be scheduled in. Maintenance is important and Main Street included.”