Albion voters will decide on new 10-year development plan

Albion’s 10-year economic development plan, and sales tax support for the plan, will go before the city’s voters in the May 15, 2018 primary election.

The Albion City Council approved a resolution last Tuesday night, Jan. 9, to adopt the plan and place it before voters.

The plan includes a one-quarter of one percent share of the city’s local option sales tax revenues be devoted to economic development.

There is one funding change in the new plan. Over the past 10 years, the economic development share of city sales tax has been capped at $75,000 per year.

Without that cap, and due to increasing taxable sales over the years, the full one quarter of one percent share is now estimated to yield $110,000 per year.

Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) requested that the cap be lifted, and that the full $110,000 per year be appropriated for economic development. This was part of the resolution adopted by the council.

AEDC members voiced support for the economic development plan, which includes the goals of:

• creating jobs through new business development;

• assisting existing business, and

• promoting growth, stability and progress in the Albion area.

“We feel we have done quite a bit with the dollars we have been allocated, and have contributed to increasing the city sales tax. We have helped with new businesses, business transitions, housing and more,” said Andy Roberts, vice president of AEDC. “There are opportunities on the horizon to help bring in additional businesses.”

Mitch Glesinger, administrative assistant for both AEDC and the Boone County Development Agency provided information on recent AEDC projects, as well as ongoing projects.

AEDC worked to obtain the present $350,000 Community Development Block Grant for downtown revitalization, and is providing the required $107,450 in matching funds for the project.

More than half of downtown businesses have used AEDC facade improvement funds since 2012, and AEDC has provided a total of $89,094 for these improvements.

Councilman Jon Porter noted that $750,000 has been allocated for economic development over he past 10 years. “Will $1.1 million over the net 10 years make you more effective?,” he asked.

Roberts said the additional funds would allow AEDC to accomplish more. He said there are new opportunities to improve daycare availability, to help with business expansion and transition, and to attract new businesses.

The council voted unanimously to approve the development plan and place it before city voters in May.

Andrew Devine, city administrator, noted the city’s one percent sales tax would remain in place whether or not the economic development plan is approved. If the development plan is not approved, the funds would still be collected and used for city capital improvements.

Roberts and Glesinger said AEDC will be informing voters and campaigning for approval of the economic development plan before the May primary election.