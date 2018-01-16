Card wrestlers 4th; Schafer, Merten claim gold

Wrestling to form, the Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals placed 4th in Saturday’s Gibbon Bill Foster Invite.

Boone Central/Newman Grove had eight competitors earn medals, with senior Trey Schafer and junior Jon Merten winning the 170 and 200-pound weight classes, respectively.

Ord (206) ran away with the team title, followed by Wood River (147), Gibbon (135), Boone Central/Newman Grove (130.5) and Kearney Catholic (126).

“This meet went almost exactly as predicted by the seeding meeting, for us,” said Cardinal Coach Dale Bonge. “We ended up just four-and-a-half points out of third place.

“We had nine medalists, with two champs. Trey was dominant in collecting his title, with three first-period pins. Jon pinned his first two opponents and edged by in his finals match, 4-3. He was close to scoring several more times in the finals, which showed that, with a little more work on technique, Jon will score in similar situations down the (season) stretch.”

Bonge also noted some highlights for Cardinal medalists Garrett Cornwell, Dalton Rasmussen, Tyson Haddix, Will Grape, Bryton Fowlkes, Cole Greek and Aaron Saldana.

“Following a major decision and a pair of pins, Garrett came up just short in a very competitive finals match, losing 7-4 to earn second place,” Bonge commented. “Dalton had a decent outing, collecting two pins and earning fourth.

“Tyson and Will were both fifth. Will had a major decision, a tech fall and a pin. Tyson also had a pin and a major (decision). Cole and Aaron each earned their first high school medals, placing sixth. Aaron had a pair of pins and Cole also collected a pin.”

Complete results in Print & Online editions of Albion News