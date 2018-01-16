Cardinal cagers bounce back with sweep

Boone Central/Newman Grove (9-4) bounced back from a pair of conference losses to sweep a pair of opponents by an average winning margin of 23 points this past weekend.

Boone Central/Newman Grove literally “shot down” visiting Stanton (2-13) Friday. The Cardinals used a record-setting 3-point barrage to render Stanton’s zone ineffective and routed the Mustangs 64-36.

BC/NG scored 15 of their 17 first-quarter points from long range, as Dylan Gentrup and Carter Henry splashed two apiece and Weston Choat one. Gentrup added his third as the Cards took a 29-22 halftime lead.

That was only the start, however, as BC/NG added seven treys in the second half and steadily pulled away to the final margin. Six Cards had a 3-point field goal and Gentrup finished with seven.

“I thought we responded well in the second half. Defensively, we were much sharper, than got the ball up the floor to get some baskets in transition,” noted Boone Central/Newman Grove Coach Justin Harris. “We shot the ball really well and found some wide-open shots.

“We ended up setting a Boone Central record for threes in a game, and Dylan tied Seth Flanagan for a Boone Central record for most threes in a game.”

Boone Central/Newman Grove had a bit of a slow start at West Point Saturday before a 23-8 third-quarter blitz sparked a 60-42 victory over host Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-9).

“We struggled early on getting shots to go and getting the ball in the paint against their zone,” Harris noted.

“We pushed the lead up in the third quarter with our defensive pressure and transition baskets. Guardian Angels made a run in the fourth quarter, but we managed to get shots we wanted and make some free throws to maintain our lead.”

Nelson’s seven points helped the Cardinals take a 9-6 lead in the first period, and two Henry 3-pointers in the second quarter kept BC/NG on top at halftime (24-20). Sullivan scored six points in the paint to spark the third quarter run, along with 3-pointers by Nelson and Will Frey. BC/NG sank 7-of-10 free throws in the final stanza to sew up the Mid-State victory.

