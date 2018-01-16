County Spelling Bee set for Jan. 31

Boone Central Public Schools will host the 2018 Boone County Spelling Bee on Wednesday, Jan. 31, starting at 1 p.m. in the Performance Gym of the high school.

Participating schools will be Boone Central, Riverside, St. Edward and St. Michael’s. Sixth through eighth graders will be competing.

Contestants will be qualifying through their individual schools, and a total of about 40 students will be expected for the contest.