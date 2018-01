Douglas Bradley Kunce, son of James Franklin and Frances Maude (Ayers) Kunce, was born Aug. 11, 1955 in Wichita, KS. He passed from this life in Tulsa, OK at the age of 62 years and five months.

He is survived by his daughters, Brandi Talabere of Ohio, Amberlee Maybeno of San Diego, CA and Chelsea Kunce of Oklahoma City; sister, Jill Moore of Iowa and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

No services are being held at this time.