Fire and death occurred Jan. 12 near St. Edward

A house fire and death occurred early Friday morning, Jan. 12, in rural St. Edward.

Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the fire was noticed at about 5:30 a.m. St. Edward Fire Department was able to contain the fire to the basement, where 39-year-old Justin E. Forinash was located in his bedroom, unresponsive. He was taken to Boone County Health Center, where he passed away.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine cause of death.

Cause of the fire was being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral services for Forinash, will be Friday, Jan. 19, at St. Edward Catholic Church.