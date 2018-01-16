Lady Cardinals pull off upset

The Boone Central/Newman Grove Lady Cardinals came away from a weekend facing two more rated opponents with a pair of promising performances and a Saturday upset victory.

Boone Central/Newman Grove’s rugged 2017-18 schedule brought Class C2 #5 Stanton (11-1) to Albion Friday. The Mustangs used a strong start and tough defense to score a 46-37 win over the host Cardinals.

Five Stanton players scored and Jessie Brandl hit the first of her four 3-point field goals to boost the Mustangs to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter. Two more Brandl 3-pointers offset five points by BC/NG’s Lauren Hedlund as Stanton maintained a 25-18 halftime advantage. The Cardinals played evenly with Stanton following intermission, but a trio of Mustang 3-point field goals in the third period kept BC/NG from carving the deficit.

“The difference was the start of the game and the third quarter,” acknowledged Cardinal Coach Andy Imus. “We shot 2-of-7 from the free throw line in the first quarter, and that hampered our start. If we get those to fall and gain some momentum, it would have helped quite a bit.

“Again, I’m proud of the way the girls continue to compete, and their desire to improve. They play tremendous competition each game and they use those opportunities to get better.”

Having played competitively with a number of ranked teams this season, Boone Central/Newman Grove (3-10) finally got over the hump Saturday, knocking off Class D1 #5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 41-32 at West Point.

One night after a slow start contributed greatly to their 10th loss, the Lady Cardinals used were the team that got the early jump Saturday. Kelsey Thompson’s 3-pointer and staunch defense spurred BC/NG to a 10-3 lead through one quarter of play. The Cards continued to stymie GACC in the second period and built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Marysa Duerksen’s four points and three apiece by Hedlund and Grape.

The hosts fought back in the third quarter, sinking three 3-point field goals, and trimmed the deficit to 34-30, but BC/NG hit enough free throws (9-of-22) in the final stanza to secure the win.

“The girls came out ready to play. Our defensive rebounding was the difference in the first half,” Imus commented. “We didn’t allow many second chance opportunities.

“Defensively, the girls were locked in and knew what Guardian Angels wanted to do. We did a tremendous job against their cutters and defended the perimeter well in the first half.

“I am proud to see our girls do the small things correctly and consistently to get a win against a very good team.”

