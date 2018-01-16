Murder mystery coming up at Event Center

“Mystery, mayhem and murder” will be featured in a dinner theatre program on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Event Center at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Murder Mystery Co., a troupe of professional actors, will engage the audience in “Best Laid Plans — An Old Hollywood Murder Mystery.” This will be a two-hour interactive mystery event. The audience will have the opportunity to work as a team to solve the crime.

The company, from Kentwood, MI, conducts over 10,000 shows a year.

Social hour will be 6 to 7 p.m., with dinner and the show at 7 p.m., followed by a silent auction. The event is sponsored by the Boone County Ag Society.