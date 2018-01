Russell “Russ” R. Flamme passed away on Dec. 25, 2017 at his home in Grass Valley, CA.

Russ is survived by his sister, Virginia Spoon of Oregon; several sisters and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Kelley) Flamme and his parents, Harvey and Julia Flamme.

A Memorial Mass and inurnment will be held at a later date.