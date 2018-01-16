Sackschewsky leads Choral Clinic here

It was a smaller mass choir for the 2018 Boone Central Choral Clinic Concert Monday night, but still very entertaining.Guest clinician David Sackschewsky of Grand Island conducted nearly 250 students from 13 area schools in the annual concert held in the school’s performance gym.In addition to the mass choir, smaller groups performed from several of the schools, including Boone Central, Pope John Central Catholic, Wheeler Central, Newman Grove, Orchard and Columbus Lakeview.