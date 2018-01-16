Tina Stokes is new PCC president, Jayne Prince is vice president

Petersburg Community Club held their annual soup supper on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 with 17 members attending at the Rae Valley hospitality room.Following the meal, President Jim Leifeld called the meeting to order. Jayne Prince accepted the position of 2018 vice president. President Leifeld thanked Prince, Jen Thieman, Tina Stokes and Radene Temme for accepting their offices. He said, “It’s great to see young people stepping up. I know no one wants another meeting, but that’s what keeps things going and why the community club works. Committees need a place to discuss things and it’s important to give their information back to our members. If committees don’t meet with the main body pretty soon, committees are no longer completing their events and problems arise.”Pat Petsche said the Christmas entertainment and meal was well attended with only 10 tickets not sold. Revenue at the bar was very good. All agreed that they enjoyed the entertainment.Santa Day crafts had a good turn out. Santa will be back next Christmas. There was some discussion on scheduling it on a Sunday or an evening.Leifeld then turned the meeting over to the 2018 President Tina Stokes.Puttin’ in P-Town will be the next event in Petersburg on Saturday, Jan. 20. It is for adults only (over age 21).Ten business will have putting holes in the competition.Theme for the day is Puttin’ in your PJ’s. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed theme, but it is not required to participate.