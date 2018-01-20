University of Nebraska at Kearney Honor Band and Choral Concert scheduled for Monday (Jan. 22) has been canceled due to the winter storm expected to hit the region.
More than 775 students from 120 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas were expected to participate.
With many schools planning to travel to Kearney Sunday, event organizers felt it was necessary to make an early decision and cancel the event for the safety of all involved.
UNK Honor Band, Choir event canceled Monday
University of Nebraska at Kearney Honor Band and Choral Concert scheduled for Monday (Jan. 22) has been canceled due to the winter storm expected to hit the region.