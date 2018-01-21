Snow emergency in Albion Sunday, Monday

With a major winter storm imminent, the City of Albion declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. today, Sunday, January 21, and continuing until further notice.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning through Monday, January 22, and advises citizens should not travel as whiteout conditions are expected.

All Albion residents are requested to move their vehicles to off-street parking during declared snow emergencies so as to expedite the snow removal process.

Effective at 6 p.m. Sunday, parking is strictly prohibited on the following snow emergency routes:

– Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street;

– Sixth Street; and

– Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street.

Snow removal will begin on emergency routes as measurable snow accumulates in order to keep them passable and will subsequently begin in residential and downtown districts as soon as practical following the snowfall. Expected high winds may delay or hinder snow removal efforts.

Vehicles not moved to off-street parking during a snow emergency will be marked and given 48 hours to be moved. The city expects voluntary compliance not to be an issue; however, the Albion Police Department will enforce all necessary parking restrictions.

Downtown business owners may scoop snow into the street/parking area if there is no other place to pile snow. Residential property owners may not scoop snow into the street.

The City of Albion advises all citizens stay indoors through this blizzard event and to use caution if and when travel is necessary.

BCHC Clinic Schedule

Due to the impending snow storm, the Boone County Health Center clinics at Elgin, Fullerton, Newman Grove and Spalding will be closed Monday, Jan. 22. The Albion Clinic will remain open; with phones being turned on at 8 a.m. Please call prior to arriving for your appointment 402-395-5013.