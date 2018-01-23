Ardith Irene Sallach, 89, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Ardith is survived by four children: Chuck (Kay) Sallach of Charlotte, NC; Roy “Pete” (Connie) Sallach of Albion; Nancee (Ron) Krohn of Albion; Joan (husband Toby Trout) Sallach of Smyrna, GA; 12 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sister Doris Knott of Albion; brother Venneth “Buzz” (Caroline) Fleek of Omaha; and sister-in-law Doris Fleek of Bullhead City, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; son Scott Sallach; brother Kennard Fleek; and infant brother Ronald Fleek.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at the Loretto United Methodist Church in Loretto with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Interment followed at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Memorials suggested to the Loretto United Methodist Church.

Memorials suggested to the Loretto United Methodist Church.