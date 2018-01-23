BC/NG boys building win streak

Boone Central/Newman Grove boosted its current win streak to four games this past week with solid victories over a pair of competitive opponents. The streak is BC/NG’s longest since a five-game run in the early weeks of the season and boosted the Cardinals’ overall record to 11-4.

Boone Central/Newman Grove hosted a Scotus team better than its 4-11 record would indicate Thursday and notched a 57-52 victory over the Shamrocks. Scotus has faced one of the toughest schedules in Class C1 with one of its top performers missing action in all but the last three Shamrock games.

“We did a great job defensively in the first quarter,” said Cardinal Coach Justin Harris. “We did a better job of pushing the ball in this game.

“We struggled from the foul line in the fourth quarter, which made the game more interesting than it needed to be after we made a nice run at the beginning of the fourth to give us the cushion we needed.”

BC/NG got off to a 15-9 first-quarter lead as senior center Jessie Sullivan dominated inside and poured in 10 points. Stubborn Scotus stayed competitive through the middle quarters behind Trevor Kaslon’s 17 points, trailing 40-38 entering the final period. BC/NG used a flurry sparked by Dyland Gentrup’s four points and a 3-point field goal by Carter Henry to open a nine-point lead in that final stanza, then hung on for the win despite sinking just 8-of-17 free throws.

Boone Central/Newman Grove traveled to Ord (8-7) Friday and turned back the Chanticleers 66-59.

Sullivan was again the Cardinal bellweather in the early going, scoring 10 points as BC/NG edged ahead 15-14 in the first quarter. Henry then rained in a trio of 3-point shots in the second period to put the Cards up 32-26 at halftime. Gentrup scored seven points in the third quarter, Henry added two more triples, and Sullivan netted six points as the Cards stretched the advantage to 51-42. Sullivan then finished a big night with nine fourth-period points, including 5-of-6 free throws.

“We played pretty consistently offensively – we had really good shot selection through the game,” Harris noted. “We did a great job of establishing Jessie inside early.

“There are some little things we need to shore up defensively. We handled pressure better than we have and finished the game with nine turnovers – only two in the second half.”

