Card wrestlers have 3 champs at Madison Invite

The Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestling team struggled in a previously-postponed dual at Aquinas this past week, but bounced back Friday with a strong performance in the Madison Invitational tournament.

Boone Central/Newman Grove dropped a 69-6 decision to Aquinas at David City, getting just one victory on Dalton Rasmussen’s pin at 285-pounds.

“Sixth-rated Aquinas showed why they are highly ranked. They have five state-rated wrestlers,” acknowledged Cardinal Coach Dale Bonge.

Friday was a new day for Boone Central/Newman Grove, as the Cardinals’ veteran wrestlers led a third-place finish at Madison. BC/NG scored 139.5 points to finish third behind Logan View (168) and Lakeview (239.5).

Boone Central/Newman Grove had six overall medalists and five competitors who advanced to the championship matches of their respective weight classes. Will Grape, Garrett Cornwell and Jon Merten won gold medals, Trey Schafer and Rasmussen placed second, and Tyson Haddix finished third.

“Our inexperienced wrestlers had a rough meet, but our more experienced guys, along with Dalton, had their best meet of the year so far,” Bonge praised. “Will was unseeded and had an awesome day with three pins enroute to the finals. He fell behind 4-0 in the first period there, but battled his way back with five unanswered points to win his first high school tournament championship.

“Garrett came from the third seed to win his title. He started with a pin and tech fall, then had a great match against the #2 seed, winning 10-3. He survived in the finals with a takedown in sudden victory overtime for his second tournament championship of the season. Jon was our only #1 seed and earned his fifth championship of the season despite not feeling his best. His semifinal match pushed him to the limit, with Jon persevering on an overtime escape in the ultimate tiebreaker.”

Boone Central/Newman Grove will have another busy, competitive week, hosting Lakeview and Scotus for a triangular Thursday prior to the annual Boone Central Invitational Saturday.

