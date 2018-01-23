Cedar Valley Insurance adds Utica agency

Cedar Valley Insurance Agency, Inc. (CVIA) has acquired the operations of First Insurance, a division of First Bank of Utica, according to Brian J. Yosten, president of Cedar Valley Insurance Agency, Inc., along with David Meek, president, and Larry Rogers, vice president of First Bank of Utica.First Insurance has been a fixture in the Utica area providing insurance solutions for business and individual clients for over 30 years. First Insurance will come under the management of CVIA’s home office in Cedar Rapids, while continuing to maintain a local servicing office within the First Bank of Utica.Brady R. Yosten, sales manager for CVIA stated: “First Insurance has been a great asset to the Utica area for decades. We are excited to have the opportunity to bring broader insurance solutions to all of the current and future First Insurance clients, all while maintaining a local and dependable insurance service that we have come to be known by.”Denise Tonniges, a Utica resident, will assume duties of branch manager for the local First Insurance Agency office in Utica.