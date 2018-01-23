Clean-up underway after blizzard

Boone County area residents were digging out Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, after the blizzard Sunday night and Monday dumped 10 inches of snow or more across the area.The snow was driven by north winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, causing big drifts throughout the area.Schools and many businesses throughout Boone County were closed Monday and Tuesday.Snowfall depths of 12 to 18 inches were forecast across portions of North Central and Northeast Nebraska, with winds of 30 to 45 miles per hour. Visibility was very limited. Travel was extremely difficult and not recommended.The state had plenty of advance warning of the impending storm. Blizzard watches were being posted by Thursday of last week.The storm began with light rain Sunday afternoon, changing to snow Sunday night. Local weather observer Steve Wright measured four inches of snow by Monday morning. The storm intensified through Monday, and snow was ending by late afternoon, with an additional six inches of accumulation. Strong winds continued into the late evening.City of Albion had declared a snow emergency starting Sunday evening and continuing through Monday. Snow removal Monday was on emergency routes only, including south 11th Street, south Sixth Street and Fairview Street.Cleanup work continued through most of the day Tuesday, and schools were to be back in session Wednesday.