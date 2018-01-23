Daniel Spencer Morgan, 77, of Albion, passed away on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Dan is survived by his wife Kathy Morgan of Albion; two children: Doug (Debbie) Morgan of Albion and Devara (Kory) Schafer of Albion; four stepsons Lee (Brenda) Ketteler of Albion, Allan (Rene’) Ketteler of Grand Island, Dan (Jeanne) Ketteler of Portage, MI and Jeremy Ketteler of Petersburg; 12 grandchildren: Ashley (Adam) Babl; Betsy (Justin) Niewohner; Mackinze (Alex) Buschow; Bryce Morgan; Shelby Schafer; Christian Ketteler; Keenan Ketteler; Skylar Ketteler; Haley Ketteler; Brennan Ketteler; Riggin Ketteler; Rally Ketteler; six great grandchildren: Brystol Buschow; Shania Buschow; Brantlee Babl; Julia Niewohner; Vanessa Buschow; Emma Niewohner; brother Gary (JoAnn) Morgan of Highland Ranch, CO; and sister Connie Flakus of Aberdeen, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law: Alf and Delores Metz; brother Marty Morgan, and brother-in-law Jim Flakus.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Albion with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Interment followed at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.