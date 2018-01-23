Destiny Umbarger chosen for Future Medical Leaders event

Destiny Umbarger, a sophomore honor student at Boone Central of Albion will be a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, MA, June 25-27, 2018.The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.Destiny was nominated by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Nebraska based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.