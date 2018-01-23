Influenza cases increasing in area

Influenza cases have been widespread in Nebraska over the past several weeks.

Influenza cases have been increasing over the past two weeks in the Boone County area and within the East Central District Health Department.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, Boone County Health Center designated an “outbreak” level of influenza, based on increases in both Type A and Type B influenza cases, according to Jeanne Temme, RN and vice president of corporate compliance and risk management at BCHC.

All precautions should be taken to guard against transmitting the flu, said Temme.

Statewide, as of Jan. 13, there had been a total of 3,851 positive lab tests for influenza in Nebraska, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, which monitors and reports flu cases weekly.

The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu.