Jeffery C. Bussey

Jeff Clark Bussey, 61 of Albion, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Chic Bussey, parents-in-law Carlene Bowen and John Bowen, and sister-in-law Jill Chapman.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at St. Michael’s Church in Albion with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Private family inurnment with take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery, at a later time.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Church-Albion, Spalding Academy, Knights of Columbus-Albion and Boone Central School Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.