Justin E. “Tut” Forinash, 39, of St. Edward, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at his home in St. Edward.

Justin is survived by his parents: Karen and Chuck Laska of St. Edward; Randy Forinash and Judy Lehman of Ida Grove, IA; five siblings: Paul (Sarah) Forinash of St. Edward; Amanda (Greg) Palkowitsh of Olathe, KS; Dominic, Jacob and Luke Laska of St. Edward; five nieces and nephews: Sophie, Madison and Jacob Reeves, Nathaniel Sack and Emily Palkowitsh; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul and Margaret Donner, Herschel and Alice Forinash, Sylvester and Irene Laska; two uncles Bernard and Gerard Donner; and a brother-in-law Shawn Sack.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward with Deacon Harlan Long and Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. .

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.