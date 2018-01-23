Lady Cardinals continue vs. rugged schedule

The teams the Boone Central/Newman Grove girls basketball team has played this season have won an average of 10.4 games. The competition the Cardinals faced this past week was even better than that.

Boone Central/Newman Grove (3-12) lost home and away decisions to two of Class C1’s best – #1 rated Ord (16-0) and Top 5 Columbus Scotus (12-4) – as it continued against one of the state’s toughest mid-class schedules.

Scotus brought its tenacious defense to Albion Thursday, handing the Lady Cards a 53-21 defeat. The Shamrocks blanked BC/NG through the first eight minutes, taking a 13-0 lead, and built advantages of 22-6 and 42-11 during the contest.

“We had a difficult time getting shots to fall. The first quarter, we had decent looks, but just had a hard time getting a shot through the hoop,” commented Cardinal Coach Andy Imus. “We lost some confidence and things kind of snowballed.

“We have to develop a tougher mentality and work harder on the defensive end. We gave up 38 points in the paint and must continue to get stronger physically as we move forward. It was a game that showed us what it takes to be a top C1 team.”

Friday may have been a case of going from the frying pan into the fire – traveling to Ord to face the undefeated Chants – but Boone Central/Newman Grove showed its moxie with a strong performance before wearing down in the latter stages of a 61-36 loss.

BC/NG burst to a 14-6 lead in the game and had the host fans on edge with a 23-22 halftime lead. Ord began to assert itself in the second half, however, outscoring the Cardinals 20-9 in the third quarter and pulling away with a 19-4 advantage in the final stanza.

“We had a great game plan that the girls executed well in the first half,” Imus praised. “Pretty solid defensive work by Kelsey (Thompson), Lauren and Emily (Groeteke) on their all-state guards helped us lead by one at halftime.

“We had a hard time vs. their pressure in the second half. We ran into foul trouble and some fatigue set in, resulting in turnovers and transition points for Ord.

“Our girls were up to the challenge – just needed to stay consistent for all four quarters,” Imus added. “I’m proud of their efforts – the score was not indicative of the competitiveness of the game.”

